Valiant Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Karnavati Finance Ltd, Tera Software Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd and Surana Telecom and Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2020.

Valiant Organics Ltd tumbled 50.86% to Rs 1631.6 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2751 shares in the past one month.

Karnavati Finance Ltd lost 8.26% to Rs 15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1425 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd crashed 6.99% to Rs 49.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45727 shares in the past one month.

Premier Explosives Ltd pared 6.88% to Rs 159.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6887 shares in the past one month.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd corrected 5.88% to Rs 4.96. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30889 shares in the past one month.

