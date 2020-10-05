RIL says GIC, TPG to invest Rs 7,350 cr in Reliance Retail

-
ALSO READ
GIC to invest Rs 5512.5 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures
RIL hits record high; gains 11% in four days
General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail
RIL buys stake in Future Group for Rs 24,713 crore
Silver Lake invests Rs 7500 cr for 1.75% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures
-
Reliance Industries (RIL) on Saturday (3 October) said two investors GIC and TPG will invest a total of Rs 7,350 crore in its retail venture, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).
Global investment firm TPG will invest Rs 1,837.50 crore into RRVL. This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. TPG's investment will translate into a 0.41% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
Meanwhile, GIC will invest Rs 5,512.5 crore into RRVL. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. GIC's investment will translate into a 1.22% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its about 12,000 stores nationwide.
TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more than $83 billion of assets under management across a wide range of asset classes, including private equity, growth equity, real estate and public equity.
GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to manage Singapore's foreign reserves. GIC has investments in over 40 countries and has been investing in emerging markets for more than two decades.
RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.
The conglomerate reported a 31% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,248 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with Rs 10,141 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at Rs 95,626 crore, down 42.11% compared with Rs 165,199 crore year-on-year.
Shres of RIL gained 0.09% to Rs 2227.05. It traded in the range of 2226 and 2249 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU