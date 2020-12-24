Volumes soar at Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd counter

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd recorded volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21567 shares

Tata Communications Ltd, ICRA Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 December 2020.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd recorded volume of 1.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21567 shares. The stock gained 12.23% to Rs.2,530.00. Volumes stood at 43403 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd saw volume of 4.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 88312 shares. The stock increased 2.08% to Rs.1,068.70. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

ICRA Ltd registered volume of 23369 shares by 14:13 IST on NSE, a 4.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4713 shares. The stock rose 2.37% to Rs.2,805.30. Volumes stood at 989 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 29.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.22% to Rs.133.00. Volumes stood at 5.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 144.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.47% to Rs.88.10. Volumes stood at 73.4 lakh shares in the last session.

