Financials shares ease

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 61.69 points or 0.82% at 7478.17 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 3.51%), Punjab National Bank (down 3.48%),Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 3.43%),Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (down 3.27%),Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 2.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (down 1.89%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 1.89%), Manappuram Finance Ltd (down 1.84%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (down 1.82%), and IFCI Ltd (down 1.59%).

On the other hand, Centrum Capital Ltd (up 8.27%), New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 7.92%), and Indian Overseas Bank (up 6.46%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 234.33 or 0.47% at 49959.

The Nifty 50 index was down 69.8 points or 0.46% at 15038.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 65.72 points or 0.29% at 22913.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.31 points or 0.03% at 7281.16.

On BSE,1681 shares were trading in green, 1277 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

