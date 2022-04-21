RIL m-cap approaches Rs 19 lakh crore

Reliance Industries advanced 2.49% to Rs 2,786.05, extending gains for third day.

The stock has added 9.52% in three sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 2,543.85 recorded on 18 April 2022.

Reliance Industries said that Reliance Brands has signed a definitive agreement to invest in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (AJSK) for a 51% majority stake. The strategic partnership is aimed at accelerating the 35-year-old couture house's growth plans in India and across the globe.

Based in Mumbai, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are India's premier couturiers their design legacy began in 1986. Their couture label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is internationally. They are best distinguished for introducing Mirrorwork, Crushed Cotton and Silk, Chikankari and Khadi as couture.

Their fashion house Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla currently features three other labels, ASAL by Abu Sandeep, a diffusion, formal, occasion and wedding wear, womenswear label, GULABO by Abu Sandeep, luxe pret separates, featuring casual and formal wear for women and MARD by Abu Sandeep, a formal and occasion wear men's label.

Reliance Brands is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, which is a subsidiary of RIL.

Reliance Industries, India's largest private company, is engaged in activities spanning across hydrocarbon exploration and production, Oil to chemicals, retail, digital services and financial services.

On consolidated basis, the company reported 41.6% rise in net profit to Rs 18,549 crore on 57% increase in net sales to Rs 1,85,027 crore inQ3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

