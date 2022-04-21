Volumes soar at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

PNC Infratech Ltd recorded volume of 45.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.32 lakh shares

TCI Express Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Angel One Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 April 2022.

PNC Infratech Ltd recorded volume of 45.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.81% to Rs.270.10. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd registered volume of 3.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36891 shares. The stock rose 3.13% to Rs.1,878.30. Volumes stood at 63798 shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd saw volume of 13.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.24% to Rs.3,454.60. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Angel One Ltd recorded volume of 44.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.14% to Rs.1,821.20. Volumes stood at 10.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd witnessed volume of 8.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.59% to Rs.416.10. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session.

