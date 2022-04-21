ARSS Infra jumps after order win

-
ALSO READ
ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.52 crore in the September 2021 quarter
ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
BCPL Railway Infra hits the roof after order win
Dhabriya Polywood jumps after order win
Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
ARSS Infrastructure jumped 8.06% to Rs 29.5 after the civil construction company received work order of Rs 2.20 crore.The EPC company received a work order of Rs 2,20,34,898 for temporary rail connectivity to MMLP Paradip.
ARSS Infrastructure Projects is a construction company, focused on infrastructure construction segment including highways, buildings and railways.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.78 crore in Q3 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 48.9 crore in Q3 FY21. Net sales declined 21.8% to Rs 52.49 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU