General Atlantic to invest Rs 3,675 crore in Reliance Retail

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) announced today that General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, will invest Rs 3,675 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore. General Atlantic's investment will translate into a 0.84% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals.

This marks the second investment by General Atlantic in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 6,598.38 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 30 September 2020. Shares of RIL rose 1.31% to settle at Rs 2244.85 yesterday.

Reliance Retail Ventures is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, and holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group. Reliance Retail operates India's largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its ~12,000 stores nationwide.

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with a 40-year track record of investing in the Technology, Consumer, Financial Services and Healthcare sectors.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. RIL's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services.

