Wipro, Infosys, RIL, Deepak Fertilisers in focus

Wipro: Wipro announced a partnership with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to drive digital transformation for corporate banks in the Middle East.

Infosys: A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on 11 and 12 January 2023 to approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and nine months ending 31 December 2022.

Reliance Industries (RIL): Reliance Digital Health, a subsidiary of RIL, has signed definitive agreements with Synchron Inc. to acquire 2.25% stake (on a fully diluted basis) in Synchron Inc. as part of its Series C financing round.

HPCL: The board of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at its meeting held on 15 December 2022 approved a proposal for borrowing through further issuance of secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds/notes, etc. upto Rs 10,000 crore on private placement basis in the domestic market and/or in the overseas market.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation: The board of directors of Smartchem Technologies (STL) approved a Corporate Restructuring Plan with the objective of unlocking growth potential of each of the businesses. STL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation.

Kajaria Ceramics: A Joint Venture Agreement is executed between KAJARIA INTERNATIONAL DMCC, U.A.E., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and AL RATHATH MARBLE FACTORY LLC, U.A.E. The purpose of this Agreement is to run the business of Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Sanitaryware/Bathware products, marbles, granites, natural stones and allied products in U.A.E.

KPI Green Energy: KPI Green has signed new long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for sale of 7.50 MWp solar power with Tata Motors Passengers Vehicles (A subsidiary of Tata Motors) under Independent Power Producer (!PP) Segment of the company.

