Wipro, NTPC, SBI, IRCTC in spotlight

Wipro: Capco, a Wipro company, will offer strategic management and technology consulting capabilities to financial services firms in the Middle East to enable their transformation, digitization and business consolidation initiatives.

NTPC: Consequent upon successful commissioning, second part capacity of 67.73 MW out of 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV Project at Tamil Nadu, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 15 December 2022.

SBI: The Central Board of the bank accorded approval for raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in INR and / or any other convertible currency, upto FY24 by raising fresh Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital up to an amount of Rs. 10,000 crore.

IRCTC: The government will sell its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) through an offer for sale (OFS) on December 15 and 16. The floor price for the OFS is set at Rs 680 per share. The OFS includes base issue size of 2 crore shares or 2.5% stake, with an option to retain over-subscription of another 2.5%, taking the total issue size to 4 crore shares or 5% stake.

Shriram Properties: Shriram Properties has completed the acquisition Golden Ira, a plotted development project of the Golden Gates Group that was a stressed asset with lending entities part of the IIFL Group. The transaction involves capital commitments of up to Rs.125 crores towards the acquisition and development of the Project.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Torrent Pharmaceuticals has entered into a strategic alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim India Private Limited (BI India) to co-market Cospiaq (Empagliflozin), Cospiaq MetTM (Empagliflozin+ Metformin) and Xilingio (Empagliflozin+ Linagliptin) in India.

