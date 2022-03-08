TCS, GE Shipping, Natco Pharma in focus

-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Mortgage Operations. The report highlights TCS' stronghold of mortgage operations across geographies, covering the entire value chain from front to back office.
Wipro: Wipro announced the appointment of Turki Bin Nader as General Manager and Country Head for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
Great Eastern Shipping Company: Greatship (India) (GIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has contracted to sell its 2010 built R-class Platform Supply Vessel 'Greatship Rohini' for scrapping.
Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma, along with its marketing partner Arrow International (an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries), announced launch of the first generic version of Revlimid (Lenalidomide capsules) in 5mg, lOmg, lSmg, and 25mg strengths in the U.S. market.
Dodla Dairy: The company's board has approved purchase of assets, business, and plant & machinery up to Rs 55 crore. It has also approved funding for subsidiaries Orgafeed, and Dodla Dairy Kenya, up to Rs 40 crore each.
NLC India: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.
Metro Brands: The company has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share on its face value of Rs 5 each for FY22.
