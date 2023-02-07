JUST IN
Ritco Logistics standalone net profit rises 60.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.45% to Rs 194.58 crore

Net profit of Ritco Logistics rose 60.15% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.45% to Rs 194.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 157.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales194.58157.62 23 OPM %7.006.62 -PBDT9.637.53 28 PBT8.355.31 57 NP6.474.04 60

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:36 IST

