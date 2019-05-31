Board of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fert. & Chem. recommends final dividend

-
Of Rs 7 per shareGujarat Narmada Valley Fert. & Chem. announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29 May 2019, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 7 per equity Share (i.e. 70%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
