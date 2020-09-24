Nippon Life Asset Management to co-manage investments of POLIF and RPOLIF

Nippon Life India Asset Management has received a joint mandate (along with another fund manager) to manage the investments of Post Office Life Insurance Fund (POLIF) and Rural Post Office Life Insurance Fund (RPOLIF) for a period of three years w.e.f. 01 October 2020.

This mandate shall be further extendable depending upon the performance of the fund manager and by mutual consent, on the same terms and conditions.

