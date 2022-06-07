Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 1073.22 points or 2.87% at 36281.15 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 4.22%), Blue Star Ltd (down 3.38%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 2.46%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 2.35%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.92%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 1.86%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.84%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.6%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.99%).

On the other hand, Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 2.28%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 637.14 or 1.14% at 55038.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 173.55 points or 1.05% at 16396.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 204.85 points or 0.78% at 26035.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 83.25 points or 1.03% at 7970.99.

On BSE,1193 shares were trading in green, 2029 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)