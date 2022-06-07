Valiant Organics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Greenlam Industries Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd and Titan Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2022.

Valiant Organics Ltd crashed 8.58% to Rs 600 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11734 shares in the past one month.

Greenlam Industries Ltd lost 5.85% to Rs 300.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97940 shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd tumbled 5.17% to Rs 524.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3075 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd fell 5.06% to Rs 149.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Titan Company Ltd dropped 4.69% to Rs 2096.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 94881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41077 shares in the past one month.

