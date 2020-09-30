Rites jumps after bagging orders worth Rs 46 cr

-
ALSO READ
Rites secures consultancy orders for Rs 46 crore
6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, count reaches 164
65-yr-old doctor dies due to COVID-19 in Indore, city's death toll rises to 27
Arrested Tablighis, others suspected of being corona-positive to be kept in temporary jails: CM
UP govt to set up Rs 1000 crore corona care fund
-
Rites rose 3.22% to Rs 252.90 after the company bagged four project management consultancy orders worth approximately Rs 46 crore.
In a BSE filing made during market hours today, the company said that it had secured an order for project management consultancy for construction of 296 Km Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh for consultancy fee of Rs 24.84 crore.
It also secured an order for project management consultancy for construction of 90 Km Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Uttar Pradesh for consultancy fee of Rs 10.34 crore.
Further, it bagged an order for project management consultancy for a road over bridge at Nigahi near Singrauli (UP) from Northern Coalfeilds for an approximate fee of Rs 3.75 crore.
The firm also secured an order for detailed design work from Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation for Indore and Bhopal metro depots at a fee of Rs 7 crore.
RITES is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 30 June 2020, the Government of India held 72.02% stake in the company.
The company reported a 36.3% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.99 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 102.08 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales dropped 37.6% to Rs 335.47 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU