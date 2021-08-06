Rites led consortium secures consultancy services project from Bangladesh Railways

RITES led consortium has secured a project for consultancy services from Bangladesh Railways for Construction of Dual Guage Railway Line from Bogura to Shahid M. Mansur Ali station, Sirajganj of Bangladesh Railway.

This is an 80 KM long green field project and it has two phases: 1) updating feasibility and DPR and 2) Construction supervision.

Duration is 13 months for Phase 1 and 30 months for Phase - 2. The project is funded by Government of India under LOC.

Total Fee Income would be USD 8522,198 which is about Rs. 63 crore.

