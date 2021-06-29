RITES moves higher on bagging additional work order

RITES gained 1.63% to Rs 281 after state-run company received additional work order from Metro Express, Mauritius.

In an exchange filing after markets on Monday, RITES said it has been awarded additional work of consultancy services (PMC) for extension of the mainline from Rose Hill to Reduit through Ebene for an additional fee of MUR 250 millions (Rs 45 crore approx.).

RITES is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 March 2021, the Government of India held 72.2% stake in the company.

