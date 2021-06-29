Graphite India Ltd Spurts 4.39%

Graphite India Ltd has lost 14.05% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.62% rise in the SENSEX

Graphite India Ltd rose 4.39% today to trade at Rs 640. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.66% to quote at 23106.91. The index is up 2.8 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd increased 1.51% and Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd added 1.36% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 79.89 % over last one year compared to the 50.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Graphite India Ltd has lost 14.05% over last one month compared to 2.8% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14973 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 815.35 on 25 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 161.7 on 16 Jul 2020.

