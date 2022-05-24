Rupa & Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd and Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 May 2022.

Rupa & Company Ltd tumbled 15.65% to Rs 434.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98479 shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd crashed 13.10% to Rs 98.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82401 shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd lost 12.09% to Rs 60. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93413 shares in the past one month.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd shed 8.12% to Rs 286.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76647 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd plummeted 8.05% to Rs 44. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

