JSW Steel to mull fund raising on May 27

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel subsidiary gets EC clearance for Odhisha-based Greenfield Integrated Steel plant
JSW Steel Q3 FY22 crude steel production grows 28% Y-o-Y to 5.35 MT
JSW Steel Jan steel production rises 15% YoY
JSW Steel crude steel production rises 21% YoY in Feb 22
JSW Steel crude steel production rises 22% YoY in April 22
-
JSW Steel on Tuesday announced that the company's board will meet on Friday, 27 May 2022 to consider raising of long term funds, including but not limited to Qualified Institutions Placement.The fund raising is subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. On the same day, the board will also consider the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022 and the recommendation of payment of dividend on the equity shares of the company.
JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company with a steel-making capacity of 28 MTPA in India & USA, including capacities under joint control & new capacity to be commissioned at Dolvi during this year.
The steel manufacturer's consolidated net profit surged 69.20% to Rs 4,516 crore on 74.16% jump in total revenue from operations to Rs 38,071 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of JSW Steel were trading 1.45% lower at Rs 539.65 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU