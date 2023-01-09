RKEC Projects consolidated net profit rises 623.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 303.45% to Rs 114.54 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects rose 623.81% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 303.45% to Rs 114.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.114.5428.3915.1716.7315.592.8614.331.8410.641.47

