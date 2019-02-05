Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit declines 8.80% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.48% to Rs 40.42 croreNet profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India declined 8.80% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 39.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales40.4239.83 1 OPM %18.6524.35 -PBDT9.0010.39 -13 PBT6.848.29 -17 NP4.875.34 -9
