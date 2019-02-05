JUST IN
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit rises 13.04% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.98% to Rs 2.12 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 13.04% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.98% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.121.86 14 OPM %28.7730.11 -PBDT0.770.74 4 PBT0.720.71 1 NP0.520.46 13

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 16:32 IST

