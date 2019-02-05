Oswal Agro Mills standalone net profit rises 15.49% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Oswal Agro Mills rose 15.49% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
