Rolcon Engineering Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 24.62% to Rs 8.33 croreNet loss of Rolcon Engineering Company reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.62% to Rs 8.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.73% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 36.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.3311.05 -25 36.2839.20 -7 OPM %0.722.17 -3.393.60 - PBDT0.160.33 -52 1.761.87 -6 PBT-0.100.03 PL 0.840.96 -13 NP-0.240.58 PL 0.491.43 -66
