MOIL consolidated net profit declines 90.35% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.04% to Rs 248.66 crore

Net profit of MOIL declined 90.35% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.04% to Rs 248.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 436.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.12% to Rs 248.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 478.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.95% to Rs 1038.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1440.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

