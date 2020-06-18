MOIL consolidated net profit declines 90.35% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 43.04% to Rs 248.66 croreNet profit of MOIL declined 90.35% to Rs 13.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.04% to Rs 248.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 436.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.12% to Rs 248.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 478.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.95% to Rs 1038.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1440.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales248.66436.59 -43 1038.071440.67 -28 OPM %2.5737.25 -24.6241.67 - PBDT40.69213.53 -81 436.65791.15 -45 PBT21.62193.99 -89 340.49724.32 -53 NP13.47139.63 -90 248.22478.46 -48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU