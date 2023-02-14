Rollatainers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.65 crore in the September 2022 quarter
JK Paper gains on acquiring majority stake in Horizon Packs and Securipax Packaging
JK Paper rises after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 324 cr
ICRA upgrades LT ratings of West Coast Paper Mills; maintains 'stable' outlook
Mold-Tek Packaging to set up new plant for supplying packing material to Grasim
-
Sales decline 62.82% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Rollatainers reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 62.82% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.290.78 -63 OPM %44.83-425.64 -PBDT-0.31-3.38 91 PBT-0.31-4.93 94 NP0.30-4.35 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU