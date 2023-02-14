Infronics Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.90% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of Infronics Systems remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.90% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.821.165.490.8600.01-0.020.010.010.01

