Filatex India standalone net profit declines 97.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 1070.38 croreNet profit of Filatex India declined 97.21% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 1070.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1074.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1070.381074.22 0 OPM %4.1514.82 -PBDT22.16164.15 -87 PBT4.25147.63 -97 NP2.7498.25 -97
