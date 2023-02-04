JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 43.40% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Filatex India standalone net profit declines 97.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 1070.38 crore

Net profit of Filatex India declined 97.21% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 1070.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1074.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1070.381074.22 0 OPM %4.1514.82 -PBDT22.16164.15 -87 PBT4.25147.63 -97 NP2.7498.25 -97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU