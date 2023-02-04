Filatex India standalone net profit declines 97.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 1070.38 crore

Net profit of Filatex India declined 97.21% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 1070.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1074.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1070.381074.224.1514.8222.16164.154.25147.632.7498.25

