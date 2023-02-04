AYM Syntex standalone net profit declines 96.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.42% to Rs 347.10 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex declined 96.24% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 347.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 400.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.347.10400.896.5611.0315.7635.230.8222.430.5414.37

