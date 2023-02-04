JUST IN
AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 43.40% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

AYM Syntex standalone net profit declines 96.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.42% to Rs 347.10 crore

Net profit of AYM Syntex declined 96.24% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 347.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 400.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales347.10400.89 -13 OPM %6.5611.03 -PBDT15.7635.23 -55 PBT0.8222.43 -96 NP0.5414.37 -96

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:22 IST

