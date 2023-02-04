JUST IN
Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 32.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 103.52% to Rs 26.56 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 32.66% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 103.52% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.5613.05 104 OPM %60.62-14.48 -PBDT14.03-5.78 LP PBT12.91-6.31 LP NP9.266.98 33

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:22 IST

