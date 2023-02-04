Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 32.66% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 23.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Crest Ventures incorporates subsidiary for real estate development
Golden Crest Education & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter
RIL, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Adani Enterprises in focus
-
Sales rise 103.52% to Rs 26.56 croreNet profit of Crest Ventures rose 32.66% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 103.52% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.5613.05 104 OPM %60.62-14.48 -PBDT14.03-5.78 LP PBT12.91-6.31 LP NP9.266.98 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU