Crest Ventures consolidated net profit rises 32.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 103.52% to Rs 26.56 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures rose 32.66% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 103.52% to Rs 26.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.5613.0560.62-14.4814.03-5.7812.91-6.319.266.98

