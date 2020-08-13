JUST IN
Roto Pumps reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.81% to Rs 19.32 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps remain constant at Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.81% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.3226.04 -26 OPM %21.7920.28 -PBDT4.694.95 -5 PBT3.323.30 1 NP2.372.37 0

Thu, August 13 2020. 17:48 IST

