Roto Pumps reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.81% to Rs 19.32 croreNet profit of Roto Pumps remain constant at Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.81% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.3226.04 -26 OPM %21.7920.28 -PBDT4.694.95 -5 PBT3.323.30 1 NP2.372.37 0
