Roto Pumps reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.81% to Rs 19.32 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps remain constant at Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.81% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.19.3226.0421.7920.284.694.953.323.302.372.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)