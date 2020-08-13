SJ Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SJ Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
SJ Clarkson to direct Sony's new female-led Marvel movie
Marc Guggenheim to pen female superhero film 'Jackpot' for Sony
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 4.06%
Antony Waste Handling Cell IPO subscribed 50%
-
Sales decline 94.55% to Rs 0.11 croreNet Loss of SJ Corporation reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.55% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.112.02 -95 OPM %-90.91-0.50 -PBDT-0.060 0 PBT-0.07-0.02 -250 NP-0.07-0.02 -250
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU