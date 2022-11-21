Time Technoplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Cochin Shipyard Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 November 2022.

Time Technoplast Ltd tumbled 10.52% to Rs 93.55 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84063 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd crashed 7.69% to Rs 329.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88175 shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd lost 6.50% to Rs 397.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75878 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22064 shares in the past one month.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd plummeted 5.30% to Rs 776.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd shed 5.29% to Rs 623.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

