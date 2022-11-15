SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 73.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.33% to Rs 81.26 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 73.17% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.33% to Rs 81.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.81.2686.7510.1811.086.748.474.105.782.7510.25

