GP Petroleums Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Archies Ltd, Winpro Industries Ltd, Avro India Ltd and IRIS Business Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 November 2022.

GP Petroleums Ltd tumbled 18.55% to Rs 40.4 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21291 shares in the past one month.

Archies Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 24.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40080 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49633 shares in the past one month.

Winpro Industries Ltd lost 9.89% to Rs 4.83. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54562 shares in the past one month.

Avro India Ltd slipped 9.16% to Rs 108.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4790 shares in the past one month.

IRIS Business Services Ltd shed 9.12% to Rs 67.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1956 shares in the past one month.

