Route Mobile Ltd Surges 9.51%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 2.28%

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 5.86% over last one month compared to 2.26% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.06% rise in the SENSEX

Route Mobile Ltd gained 9.51% today to trade at Rs 1637.3. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 2.28% to quote at 1821.24. The index is up 2.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd increased 4.81% and Indus Towers Ltd added 3.63% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 31.14 % over last one year compared to the 23.39% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 5.86% over last one month compared to 2.26% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.06% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5663 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 21230 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2388.1 on 12 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1090.05 on 01 Feb 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)