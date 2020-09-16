Sayaji Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 98.45% to Rs 0.73 croreNet Loss of Sayaji Hotels reported to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.45% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.7346.95 -98 OPM %-665.7519.89 -PBDT-9.264.81 PL PBT-15.61-2.00 -681 NP-11.71-1.79 -554
