Sterlite Technologies partners with Bharti Airtel
Sayaji Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 98.45% to Rs 0.73 crore

Net Loss of Sayaji Hotels reported to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 98.45% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.7346.95 -98 OPM %-665.7519.89 -PBDT-9.264.81 PL PBT-15.61-2.00 -681 NP-11.71-1.79 -554

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 09:04 IST

