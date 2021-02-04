RPP Infra Projects JV bags order worth Rs 174.03 crore

-
RPP Infra Projects announced a new order win worth Rs 174.03 crore in joint venture (49:51).
The company (49% holding) along with its JV partner (51% holding) has won an order for the construction of Integrated Storm Water Drain in North Korattur Lake Watershed of Kosasthalar basin in the extended area of Greater Chennai Corporation under Integrated Urban flood Management for the Chennai Kosasthalalyar Project funded by Asian Development.
Further, with the above work order, the Company is on way to have order Book of Rs. 2,000.00 crore sat the end of FY21.
These order books would result in improved financials of the Company.
