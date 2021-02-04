HCL signs five-year Digital Workplace Services Agreement with Airbus

HCL Technologies announced that it has signed a five-year Digital Workplace Services Agreement with Airbus.

HCL will establish a modernized digital workplace to enhance the user experience and service quality for the majority of Airbus employees globally.

HCL was selected as Airbus' preferred partner as it was able to offer the broadest combination of standard functionality and innovation capabilities to generate greater efficiency and improved time to market.

HCL's Fluid Workplace Model will enable Airbus to deploy the latest digital technologies and will rapidly simplify Airbus' existing IT processes and optimization of delivery costs, using unique end-to-end management services to cover the information and operational technology landscape.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)