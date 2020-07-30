Rushil Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.93% to Rs 76.22 croreNet loss of Rushil Decor reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.93% to Rs 76.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 86.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.74% to Rs 23.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 335.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 343.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales76.2286.54 -12 335.60343.74 -2 OPM %2.409.87 -11.0010.67 - PBDT4.178.46 -51 28.4031.56 -10 PBT2.006.29 -68 19.7122.93 -14 NP-1.383.83 PL 23.0514.34 61
