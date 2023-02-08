RPP Infra spurts on bagging order in Chennai

RPP Infra Projects surged 7.94% to Rs 44.20 after the company secured a construction order worth Rs 183.60 crore in Chennai.

The company has won an order of construction of integrated storm water drain works in M1 & M2 components in Kovalam Basin in expanded areas in Greater Chennai Corporation Package 4, Package 5 & Package 8. It is expected to be completed within 24 months from the appointed date.

RPP Infra Projects is engaged in infrastructure development such as roads, buildings, industrial structures, power and irrigation.

The company's board will consider Q3 results on 11 February 2023.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 73.68% to Rs 1.75 crore on 47.37% rise in net sales to Rs 255.60 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

