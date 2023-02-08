Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 4.05 points or 0.25% at 1619.17 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 2.88%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.48%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.43%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.32%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 6.33%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.92%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.9%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 401.72 or 0.67% at 60687.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.25 points or 0.83% at 17867.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 194.16 points or 0.69% at 28150.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.84 points or 0.72% at 8877.63.

On BSE,1948 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

