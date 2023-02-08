Dynamic Cables Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Transwarranty Finance Ltd Partly Paidup, Stampede Capital Ltd-DVR, Winpro Industries Ltd and Starlit Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 February 2023.

Dynamic Cables Ltd tumbled 11.21% to Rs 179 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19990 shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd Partly Paidup lost 10.00% to Rs 2.43. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1691 shares in the past one month.

Stampede Capital Ltd-DVR crashed 9.96% to Rs 9.76. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Winpro Industries Ltd plummeted 9.64% to Rs 3.56. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83966 shares in the past one month.

Starlit Power Systems Ltd corrected 9.24% to Rs 6.48. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6449 shares in the past one month.

