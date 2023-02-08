Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index falling 97.46 points or 0.28% at 34227.97 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.47%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.37%),SKF India Ltd (down 1.03%),Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.95%),Siemens Ltd (down 0.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Forge Ltd (down 0.14%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 0.05%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 5.57%), Thermax Ltd (up 5.01%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 2.22%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 401.72 or 0.67% at 60687.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.25 points or 0.83% at 17867.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 194.16 points or 0.69% at 28150.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 63.84 points or 0.72% at 8877.63.

On BSE,1948 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

