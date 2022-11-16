RR Metalmakers India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.42% to Rs 23.14 croreNet Loss of RR Metalmakers India reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.42% to Rs 23.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.1439.50 -41 OPM %4.021.62 -PBDT00.06 -100 PBT-0.10-0.09 -11 NP-0.10-0.10 0
