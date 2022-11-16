Cranex consolidated net profit declines 58.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.17% to Rs 7.44 crore

Net profit of Cranex declined 58.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.446.146.728.470.280.330.190.270.100.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)