Surya Funcity standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Surya Funcity rose 40.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.04% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

